‘Being Kashmiri not a crime’ —AMU students hold protest

Aligarh, October 16 (KMS): Hundreds of students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday held a silent protest march demanding the withdrawal of a sedition case against three Kashmiri students.

The students marched outside the varsity campus carrying placards, which read, ”Being a Kashmiri is not a crime.”

The students also pasted posters on the walls of the varsity demanding the withdrawal of the sedition case against three students and their suspension.

The case was registered on the charge of holding funeral prayers for former PhD scholar of the university, Dr Manan Wani. Dr Wani, a research scholar, was killed during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Kupwara, last week.

