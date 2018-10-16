Continued detention of Gilani, Mirwaiz and Malik denounced

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has castigated the Indian authorities for caging Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and dozens other Hurriyat leaders and activists to ensure smooth conduct of the drama being enacted by India in the name of local bodies’ election in the territory.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar also denounced the continued detention of Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, Qazi Yasir and other Hurriyat leaders.

The Hurriyat forum strongly condemned the Indian forces’ highhandedness across south and north Kashmir under the garb of search operations and the creation of an atmosphere of fear by arresting youth, thrashing inmates and making people stand outside their homes for hours together.

It asked India to shun its rigid approach and accept ground realities on Kashmir and start meaningful dialogue for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The statement said, “Under the guise of polls, entire Kashmir has been converted into a military fortress where people irrespective of their age and status are arrested, slapped with PSA and then shifted to the jails outside the Valley.”

The forum termed the arrest of Masroor Abbas as a part of bigger operation across Kashmir under which leaders are lodged in various jails.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmed Waza visited many areas of Kudwani in Kulgam to express solidarity with the families of youth detained by Indian forces, recently.

