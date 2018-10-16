Harassment of Kashmiri students at AMU widely denounced

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Democratic Freedom Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have strongly condemned the harassment of Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) by Indian authorities.

Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement from incarceration said that throwing students out of the educational institution to deprive them of seeking education was the worst form of democracy. He said that suspension and removal of four students from Aligarh Muslim University on the charge of offering funeral prayers in absentia for their former colleague was a shameful act.

The Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) said, “Kashmiri youth are targeted on all fronts in and outside the territory. Registering sedition charges against AMU students and issuing show cause notices to them clearly exhibits the imperialistic approach towards Kashmir and Kashmiri people.” “Is offering prayers for the dead a crime,” the DFP asked. The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement in a statement also denounced the students’ harassment.

The Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir while expressing resentment over the suspension AMU Kashmiri students termed the move as demonstration of hatred against Kashmiris and act of reprisal. “Offering Nimaz-e-Jinazah is a prayer which in no way amounts to breach of discipline or violation of law and order. The students who offered it did not deserve any punishment like suspension,” the Jamaat said.

Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS), a civil society group, in a statement said that the organization was terribly disturbed and anguished over the unwarranted action by the authorities against AMU students for offering funeral prayers.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi in a letter urged Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor to take serious cognizance of the threat issued by Kashmiri students wherein they have warned of leaving their studies midway if the sedition charges against three of them were not dropped.

“It is very unfortunate that students want to leave midway. AMU Vice Chancellor, teachers, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Ministry of Home Affairs officials should resolve this issue. I hope this will be taken seriously,” Owaisi was quoted as saying.

