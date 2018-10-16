Indian forces use brute force on protesters in Srinagar

Shutdown being observed in poll-bound areas

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces used brute force on protesters in Srinagar city, today.

The troops used force and opened fire on the youth protesting against the farcical local bodies’ elections in Soura area of the city. The protesters were shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The clashes between forces’ personnel and protesters were going on when report last came in.

On the other hand, the residents of Kaloosa blocked Bandipora-Sopore highway to protest the invoking of black law Public Safety Act (PSA) on five youth from the area.

The families of the detained youth also held a sit-in protest on Monday at mini-secretariat in Srinagar saying that the police authorities had implicated their children on false charges of stone pelting.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in poll-bound areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Gandarbal, Pulwama and Shopian. A drama in the name of final phase of local bodies’ election is being held New-Theed, Harwan, Nishat, Brane, Dalgate, PanthaChowk, Palapora, Tarabal, Kawadara, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar Gilli Kadal, Nowshara, Lal Bazar, Botshah Mohalla, Umer Colony, Jogi-Lankar, KathiDarwaza, Lokut Dal, Bud Dal, Hazratbal, Tailbal, Habbak, Chatterhama, Zakura, Soura, Buchpora, Ahmad-Nagar in Srinagar, ; Pattan in Barmulla, Ganderbal , Pampore, Khrew,, Pulwama, Shopian, Dooru, Verinag in south Kashmir.

