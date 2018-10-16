Indian soldier commits suicide, 2 injured in attack

Police arrest over two dozen youth in IOK

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Samba district.

Indian soldier of 4/11 GR identified as Bahadur Thappa Mager, 19, ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon at Bari Brahamana in the district, police said.

“He died on the spot,” police said, adding that the body of the deceased soldier was later shifted to the Military Hospital Satwari for performance of the legal formalities.

These incidents raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 414 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

Meanwhile, two Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an attack at Newa in Pulwama district. The injured have been identified as Amit Kumar and Santosh Bharti of 183 BN CRPF, police told media men.

On the other hand, India troops during siege and search operations and house raids arrested over two dozen youth and activists including Bashir Ahmad Rather, Mustaq Ahmad Wani and Fayaz Ahmad Mir in Pulwama and Ganderbal areas.

Like this: Like Loading...