‘Revoke sedition cases or else we’ll too surrender degrees’

New Delhi, October 16 (KMS): The Kashmiri students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University while demanding an immediate revocation of all false charges against Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have warned of surrendering their degrees en masse in solidarity with the 1200 Kashmiri students of AMU who are at the brink of losing their careers in face of severe security threats.

The students of MANUU in a statement expressed anguish and disappointment over the fabricated charges leveled against Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University.

The statement said, “Kashmiri students of Maulana Azad University demand an immediate revocation of all false charges against Kashmiri students at AMU who are at the brink of losing their careers in face of severe security threats, intimidations and hounding by Indian security agencies and media, otherwise we will also be forced to leave our campuses and surrender our degrees en masse given the security threats against Kashmiris and in solidarity with the 1200 Kashmiri students of AMU surrendering their degrees on Sir Syed Day. The onus of this action will lie on the concerned authorities.”

“The Kashmiri students who were expressing their concern and peacefully discussing the new unfolding in Kashmir near Kennedy Hall were assaulted by some non-Kashmiri elements,” the statement added.

The MANUU students maintained that the Kashmiri students exercised restraint and dispersed immediately but to their shock sedition charges were filed against two students and show-cause notice was issued to seven others.

The statement termed the move as an outcome of bogus media trial run by Television Rating Point (TRP) hungry jingoistic Indian media channels and continuous vilification campaigns against Kashmiris by majoritarian Indian political parties vying for the consolidation of their power at the expense of innocent Kashmiri students.

“The charges against Kashmiri students were even refuted by PRO of AMU still the Kashmiri students are being targeted for no fault of their own.” The statement said that Kashmiri students had always been at the receiving end of hyper-nationalistic narrative of Indian state agencies that continuously demonized and vitiated atmosphere against Kashmiris inside India.

