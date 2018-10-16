Shutdown in poll-bound areas in IOK

Troops use brute force on protesters

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in poll-bound areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Gandarbal, Pulwama and Shopian, today, to mark the rejection of the exercise staged by India in the name of local bodies’ elections in the territory.

All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road. Internet connectivity was almost at zero level across the Kashmir valley. As per Indian media reports, only 1.8 per cent of electorate cast their votes in Kashmir during the final phase of the elections.

Anti-India protests were held at many places against the election drama. Indian troops used brute force and opened fire on the protesting youth who were shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The troops fired teargas shells on students of the Islamic University of Science and Technology who took out a protest march in Srinagar against the killing of PhD scholar, Dr Mannan Wani.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Democratic Freedom Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Salvation Movement and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in their separate statements strongly condemned the harassment of Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students of the Aligarh Muslim University, today, held a silent protest march demanding the withdrawal of a sedition case against three Kashmiri students.

In New Delhi, the Kashmiri students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University in a statement warned of surrendering their degrees en masse in solidarity with the 1200 Kashmir-based AMU students. These Aligarh Muslim University students are at the brink of losing their career in face of severe security threats.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement castigated the Indian authorities for continuously caging Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and dozens other Hurriyat leaders and activists.

India troops arrested over two dozen youth and activists including Bashir Ahmad Rather, Mustaq Ahmad Wani and Fayaz Ahmad Mir during raids on their houses in Pulwama and Ganderbal areas.

On the other hand, the residents of Kaloosa blocked Bandipora-Sopore highway against the invoking of black law Public Safety Act on five youth from Bandipora.

