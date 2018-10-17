Indian troops martyr three youth in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 17(KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Srinagar, today.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal area of the city. One of the martyrs was identified as civilian Meraj Bangroo, a resident of Fateh Kadal.

All educational institutions including Kashmir University have been closed and Internet services suspended in Srinagar district. An official confirmed that the educational institutions had been closed in the district.

Meanwhile, a police man was killed and three personnel of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force were injured in an attack in the same area.

In another incident, a Deputy Superintendent of police was injured in grenade attack at a police checkpoint in Pattan area of Baramulla district. A police official confirmed that the DSP received splinter injuries in the attack.

On the other hand, a mysterious blast created panic in Dooru village of Sopore in Baramulla district on Wednesday morning. Further details are awaited.

