India trying to use judiciary to change Kashmir’s status: JKPM

Jammu, October 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement has said that India wants to change the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir by fiddling with the disputed status of the territory.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said that India was plotting to use its judiciary to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. However, he reiterated that the people of the territory would not allow New Delhi to fulfill its unholy dream.

Mir Shahid Saleem while ridiculing the statement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Kashmir said that if New Delhi really wanted peace in South Asia, it should resolve the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

