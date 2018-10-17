Indian troops thrash journalists in Srinagar

KPC condemns action against journalists

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several journalists were thrashed by the Indian forces’ personnel in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Indian troops brutally thrashed near a dozen journalists when they were performing their professional duties during cordon and search operation, jointly launched by the Indian Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Fateh Kadal area of the city.

A journalist told media men in Srinagar that the Indian forces even fired shots to keep them away from the operation site in Fateh Kadal.

On the other hand, Kashmir Press Club (KPC) in a statement condemned the thrashing of journalists by the Indian forces.

“Many reporters and photojournalists were beaten up while they were delivering their professional duties this morning. One of the injured journalists is also a member of KPC executive body,” the statement added.

“It is also reported that the thrashing took place right in front of senior police officers. The KPC has expressed shock over this behaviour by the forces.” It demanded action against the personnel involved in the act.

Meanwhile, a mysterious blast created panic in Dooru area of Sopore town on Wednesday morning. The blast caused fear and panic in the area; however, there was no report of any loss of life or injuries.

