JRL calls for protest shutdown in IOK tomorrow

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a protest shutdown, tomorrow, against the killings, arbitrary arrests, invoking of draconian Public Safety Act, destruction of houses, harassment of students and attack on journalists by Indian forces in the territory.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, expressed deep anguish and grief over the killing of son of the house owner young Rayees Ahmed along with two other youth Merajud Din Bangroo and Faid Mushtaq Waza during a cordon and search operation by Indian forces in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar, today.

The JRL said that state repression against people was increasing with each passing day. “State machinery is all out to crush people in order to crush their dissent. Communication lines are blocked as internet is suspended frequently, youth and activists are arbitrarily booked under draconian PSA and sent to outside jails,” the statement said.

“There is no law in the land except the law of state might. Universities and colleges are forcibly closed to disallow students from raising their voice against daily killings and atrocities. Kashmiri students in and outside universities are booked in false cases and harassed. Even news reporters and photographers are not spared” the leaders deplored.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities placed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza under house detention at Kadipoura in Islamabad, today, on the eve of shutdown.

Like this: Like Loading...