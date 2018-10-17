Moosvi condemns caging of Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Sharie Shain, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has termed the arrest of Hurriyat leader Masroor Abbas as a part of bigger plan under which Hurriyat leaders are lodged in various jails.

Agha Moosvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Lodging senior leaders like Masroor Abbas in Central Jail Srinagar is a highly undemocratic move as his confinement can further deteriorate his health as he is already suffering from various ailments.”

He castigated the authorities for continued detention of senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah and said that the health of the Kashmiri leader had deteriorating inside Tihar Jail.

Agha Syed Hassan also condemned the action of the Indian authorities against Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman Zaffer Akbar Butt in a statement termed the suspension of Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University as an inhuman, undemocratic and highly deplorable act.

