Tens of thousands participate in funeral of three youth in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, tens of thousands of people on Wednesday participated in the funeral prayers of three youth martyred by Indian troops in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar.

Reports said that thousands of people marched with bodies of Mehrajuddin Bangroo, Faiz Mushtaq Waza and Rayees Sofi to martyrs graveyard in Eidgah area of the city.

The mourners were chanting pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans while carrying the bodies of youth that passed through different areas of the old city before reaching martyrs graveyard Eidgah for burial.

Like this: Like Loading...