Abbas Ansari thanks people for boycotting sham polls

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader and the patron of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari has thanked people for staging boycott of the local bodies’ election drama, enacted by Indian in the territory.

Maulana Abbas Ansari in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir were, are and would reject the fraud elections in the territory till taking the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

He said that the complete boycott of the people conveyed a clear message to India and the international community that they had no interest with the farcical elections and wanted only right to self-determination.

Maulana Abbas Ansari also expressed concern over the detention and house detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and described the move as frustration of the authorities. He said that such cheap tactics could not suppress the ongoing indigenous liberation movement and the people of Kashmir would continue it till complete success. KMS—9A

