Glowing tributes paid to Fateh Kadal martyrs

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Tehreek-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar yesterday.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said the authorities are using brute force against innocent Kashmiris. He said that killing and harassment could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir. He also condemned the thrashing of photojournalists.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement said that a game of death and destruction was going on in the occupied territory where the killing of youth and destruction of property had become a hobby for Indian occupation forces.

The JKLF spokesman while paying rich tributes to the martyred youth said the whole Kashmir shares the grief and sorrow of the bereaved families. “This unending loss of loved ones is piercing the hearts and souls of Kashmiris and we all pray to Allah almighty to save the younger generation of Kashmiris from oppressors,” he added.

Hurriyat leaders, Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Bilal Siddiqui, Zafar Akbar Butt, Hilal Ahmad War, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Farida Behenji, Muhammad Iqbal, Mir, Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and the Awami Action Committee, in their statements said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and would bring positive results.

Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in its statement said that the people of Kashmir were facing the worst phase of history as they were being subjected to blatant violence at the hands of Indian forces for raising voice for their basic right of self-determination.

Meanwhile, APHC leader Yasmin Raja led an anti-India protest march in Pampore area of Pulwama against the Srinagar killings.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) led by its chief organizer, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, today, visited the homes of martyr freedom fighters, Meraj-ud-din Bangru, Fahd Mushtaq and Raees Ahmad in Fateh Kadal, Srinagar, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

