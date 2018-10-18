Indian police arrest Nisar, Waza in IOK

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader Nisar Hussain Rather was on Thursday slapped with draconian Public Safety Act and shifted to Kotbalwal jail in Jammu.

Rather, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Wahdatul Islami, was detained by police on September 21 while he was leading a Moharram procession and was detained in Central Jail Srinagar.

He was recently released from jail and was shifted to sub-jail at Kothi Bagh police station.

“On Tuesday, sugar patient Rather was sent to his concerned police station at Bemina and was slapped with PSA, this morning, and shifted to Kotbalwal Jail in Jammu.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and lodged him at Dakbanglow Khanabal in Islamabad district. He was detained while on way to Srinagar to express sympathy with the family of martyred youth.

