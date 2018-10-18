Indian troops martyr one more youth in IOK

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more youth in Puwlama district, today.

The youth identified as Showkat Ahmad Butt was killed by the personnel of 50-Rashtriya Rifles of Indian army and Special Operation Group during a cordon and search operation at Dougam Kakapora area of the district.

Four Kashmiri youth have been killed by Indian troops in less than two days since Wednesday morning. Earlier, three youth were killed by the troops in a search operation in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar, yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...