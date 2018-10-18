JKLF condemns continued detention of Yasin Malik, others

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has condemned the continued illegal detention of its Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other leaders and activists.

The JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced police high-handedness against its member, Meraj-ud-Din Parray of Soitang, Lasjan, whose scooter was confiscated from his shop. “Policemen from Nowgam police station conduct frequent raids on Parray’s residence.“

The spokesman said, “Ongoing spree of killings, arrests, slapping of draconian Public Safety Act on political activists and shifting them to outside jails and other oppressive measures cannot not frighten Kashmiris.”

Like this: Like Loading...