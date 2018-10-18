Lawyers stage boycott of courts to protest killings

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, High Court Bar Association (HCBA) staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the ongoing spree of killings by Indian forces in the territory.

An HCBA spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said, “The lawyers abstained from courts in protest against killings at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar.” He said, “Hundreds of lawyers participated in the protest. The lawyers demanded of the international community to come forward and play its role effectively in stopping the genocide of the people of Kashmir.”

“The international community should put pressure on New Delhi to settle the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” the spokesman quoted the Bar members as having said.

“The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) should immediately send a fact finding team to Kashmir so that the sufferings and miseries of the people of Kashmir are brought to the notice of the world community and effective measures are taken to stop the blood bath in Kashmir,” he added.

Meanwhile, condemning the harassment of Kashmiri students by police and university authorities in different Indian states, the Bar demanded that no Kashmiri student should be implicated in false and frivolous cases or prevented from pursuing his studies in any university and college outside Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...