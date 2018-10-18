Protest rock Kashmir University against pulwama killing

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, massive protests rocked Kashmir University on Thursday against the killing of a youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today.

The students assembled at the varsity campus in Hazratbal and staged a protest against the killing of Showkat Ahmad Butt, a resident of Padgampora, Awantipora. The martyr was pursuing B. Pharmacy degree at the varsity until October 2, this year.

The protesting students marched through the varsity campus raising massive anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Butt was killed by 50 RR of Indian army and Special Operations Group in Dougam Kakapora.

