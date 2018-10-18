Pulwama people seek body of youth killed in Bandipora operation

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the residents of Kongan village of Pulwama district held a protest demonstration to press for handover of the body of a youth martyred by Indian troops, last month.

The youth, Abdul Rashid Lone, was killed along with four other youth during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in on September 25 in Sumlar area of Bandipora district.

The troops killed the youth and labeled them as foreign militants. However, the locals refuted the forces’ claim and said that the victims were their near and dear ones, who were murdered in cold blood.

Scores of residents of Kongan village protested in Pulwama to seek the body of Abdul Rashid Lone. The troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

The relatives had identified Lone after his picture surfaced on the social media following his killing in the operation.

