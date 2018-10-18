Thousands attend pharmacy graduate’ funeral

IOK shuts against Indian repressive measures

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a sea of people defying curfew-like restrictions turned up for the funeral prayers of the latest victim of Indian state terrorism martyr Showkat Ahmad Butt at Padgam Pora in Pulwama district, today.

Showkat Butt, a pharmacy graduate from University of Kashmir, was shot dead by Indian troops in Kakapora area of the district, early morning today. Immediately after the killing, the troops sealed all the roads leading to Padgam Pora village to prevent people from joining his funeral. However, thousands of people from Padgam Pora and adjoining areas defied restrictions and assembled in the martyr’s native village and participated in his multi-rounds of funeral prayers. Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans were raised, while Pakistani flags were hoisted on the occasion.

The killing of the pharmacy graduate by Indian troops triggered massive protests in Kashmir University. Students in large number assembled at the varsity campus and marched through streets in Hazratbal area of Srinagar raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Maulana Abbas Asnari, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements paid rich tributes to Showkat Ahmad Butt and the martyrs of Fateh Kadal.

Meanwhile, normal life was paralyzed in the Kashmir valley, today, due to complete shutdown against the killings, arrests under draconian law Public Safety Act, destruction of houses, harassment of students and all other repressive measures unleashed by Indian forces. Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. The lawyers associated with High Court Bar Association staged boycott of the courts.

On the other hand, the authorities slapped APHC leader Nisar Hussain Rather with draconian Public Safety Act and shifted him to Kotbalwal jail in Jammu. He was detained on September 21 while he was leading a Moharram procession in Srinagar. Police arrested Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and lodged him at Khanabal police station in Islamabad district.

The residents of Kongan area of Pulwama district held a protest demonstration to press for handover of the body of a youth, Abdul Rashid Lone, who was martyred by Indian troops, last month, and was dubbed as a foreigner. His relatives refuted the Indian army’s claim and demanded his body for proper burial.

