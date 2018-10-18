Thousands participate in funeral of Pulwama martyr

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, defying restrictions thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of martyr, Showkat Ahmad Butt, at Padgampora village in Pulwama district, today.

Indian forces had sealed all roads leading to Padgampora village to prevent people from participating in funeral of the youth. The barricades were erected on Awantipora-Pulwama road. However, despite restrictions thousands from Padgampora and adjoining areas thronged Padgampora village to join the funeral of the martyred youth.

Multi rounds of funeral prayers were held for Showkat Ahmad Butt before he was laid to rest amid massive pro-freedom slogans.

Showkat Butt, a pharmacy graduate from University of Kashmir, was killed by Indian troops during a search operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

Like this: Like Loading...