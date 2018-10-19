Demos in IOK against killings by indian troops

Srinagar October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, forceful demonstrations were held under the auspices of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in Srinagar and other areas against the surge in killings by Indian troops in the territory.

Scores of Hurriyat leaders and activists, carrying placards, protested in Hyderpora and Maisuma areas after Friday prayers. The protesters led Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Rafique Ahmed Owasi, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Imran Ahmed and Prof Muqdoomi raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. They strongly denounced the killing spree and other atrocities by the Indian troops in the territory.

Addressing the protesters, the Hurriyat leaders said that the brutalities on the innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces would never be tolerated. They said that India, the so-called biggest democracy of the world, had crossed limits of human rights violations in the territory.

The Chairman of Young Men’s League, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, along with Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Ghulam Muhammad Mir, today, led a protest at Kalantra in Baramulla against genocide of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces. Addressing the demonstration, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi said that sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri youth had center-staged the Kashmir dispute at global level.

