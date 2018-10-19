Gilani condemns use of brute military force by India in IOK

Srinagar October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has strongly denounced the brute use of military force against the civil population in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the gross human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in the territory. He said that the Kashmiri people were rendering their lives to end the age-old slavery and secure their right to self-determination. He reiterated that the Kashmiris would take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical end against all odds.

The APHC Chairman termed the cold-blooded murder of a civilian, Raies Ahmed, by Indian troops as an act of cowardice and maintained that none of the international laws pertaining to war does permit any such military action against unarmed civilians. He demanded impartial investigation under War Crimes Tribunal of the United Nations against the troops involved in the custodial killing of the innocent civilian. He said that occupied Kashmir had become the most militarized zone in the world where Indian troops had been involved in the killing of innocent people due to the impunity given to them under draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Syed Ali Gilani also condemned the police action against media men. He maintained that the media persons were performing their professional duties and there was no legal or moral justification for thrashing them. He said that the authorities had turned occupied Kashmir into a police state and imposed restrictions on right to expression. He expressed sympathy with the journalists who were injured in the police action and said that if media persons had been brutally thrashed by men in uniform in front of camera what could a common man expect? This shows us a grave and grim situation of occupied Kashmir, he added.

Meanwhile, telephonically addressing from Srinagar the mourners of a martyred youth, Showkat Ahmed Butt, in Padgampora area of Pulwama, Syed Ali Gilani said that India was suffering from arrogance of power and was using an imperialistic attitude in occupied Kashmir to crush the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination. Since 1947, our people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices, but India has not been able to suppress our passion of freedom with this brutality, he pointed out.

The APHC Chairman appealed to the international community particularly the UN to come forward in a big way and help stop genocide in occupied Kashmir and initiate action against the perpetrators of these killing of innocent people.

