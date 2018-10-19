Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were laying down their lives in the ongoing struggle for securing the right to self-determination. We are duty-bound to safeguard their sacrifices,” he added.

A spokesman of Awami Action Committee in a statement in Srinagar said killing, arrest spree and lodging political prisoners outside the territory prove that Kashmir has become a police state where political, religious and human rights have been usurped. He also condemned the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyred youth, said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would not go waste.

The leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Advocate Ayub Rathor and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi in a joint statement expressed concern over continued bloodshed in occupied Kashmir.

The Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in a statement in Srinagar paid homage to the martyred youth. “If the lingering Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people, the south-Asian region will become an abode of peace and progress,” it said.

Hilala Ahmad War in a statement in Srinagar, paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth, said that the role of martyrs would be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir.”

The spokesperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Rifat Fatima, in a statement in Srinagar, eulogizing the sacrifice of the youth said, “We have to continue our struggle and have to remain steadfast in our resolve.”

Meanwhile, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited Fateh kadal and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of the martyred youth.

