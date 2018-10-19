Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Demos in Srinagar, other areas against killings

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of sate terrorism martyred two more youth in Kralhar area of Baramulla town, today. These killings raised the number of the martyred youth to nine since Wednesday.

People staged forceful demonstrations in Srinagar, Kokernag, Pulwama, Baramulla and other areas, today, against the surge in killings and other brutalities of the troops across the occupied territory. The protesters led by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Rafiq Ahmed Owasi, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Abdul Rasheed and Muhammad Maqbool Magami raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The authorities continued to impose restrictions in downtown Srinagar on the second consecutive day, today, to stop people from staging demonstrations against the killings. Juma prayers could not be held at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar due to restrictions.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hilal Ahmed War, Musaddiq Aadil, Bilal Siddiqi, Zafar Akbar Butt, Farida Bahenji, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir and Dukhtaran-e-Millat in their statements paid homage to the recently martyred Kashmiri youth. Syed Ali Gilani expressing serious concern over the gross human rights violations by the troops strongly denounced the brute use of military force against the civilian population in the territory.

Meanwhile, several people including women were injured after Indian army personnel went berserk and thrashed residents at Trichal in Pulwama district following a blast in the area. Seven soldiers were injured in the blast that occurred last night. The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the troops’ action terming it as the worst state terrorism.

Hurriyat leaders, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen in their statements condemned the continued illegal detention of the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Nisar Hussain Rather under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama town, today, to demand the mortal remains of a youth, Abdul Rasheed Lone, who was killed by Indian troops in Bandipora district last month.

The family members of illegally detained Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, said that he was not keeping well and the authorities of New Delhi’s Tihar jail were not providing him with proper medical care.

