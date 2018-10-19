Kashmir dispute root cause of Pak-India tension: Waza

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the root cause of tension between India and Pakistan.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering at Batpora Larnoo in Kokernag said that dialogue was the only way to address the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said that the future of Jammu and Kashmir should be determined in accordance with the UN resolutions, adding that it was the demand of law, morality and the dictate of fundamental right to self-determination.

