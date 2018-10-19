Mirwaiz denounces forces’ atrocities in IOK

Srinagar October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the atrocities of Indian forces in Trichal area of Pulwama and termed it the worst form of state terrorism.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet in Srinagar said that during the ongoing military rule in the territory the Indian forces forcibly barged into the residential houses at Trichal and brutalized the inmates.

More than a dozen civilians including women were injured after the troops went berserk in the area. Many injured were admitted in a local hospital.

