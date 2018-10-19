Pulwama town shuts to seeks body of martyred youth

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town, today, to demand the body of a youth, Abdul Rashid Lone, who was killed by Indian troops in Bandipora district last month.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the road in the town.

Abdul Rashid Lone was martyred along with four other youth during a cordon and search operation by the troops on September 25 in Sumlar area of Bandipora district.

The family members said that they approached the authorities in Pulwama and Bandipora many times, seeking Abdur Rashid Lone’s body for burial as per religious rituals at their village.

The residents of Langan area of Pulwama have been protesting in Pulwama town frequently, demanding the body of the martyred youth. They said that despite taking DNA samples a couple of weeks ago, the authorities were yet to hand over the body to them.

Today’s shutdown in Pulwama was called by Kangan village and was supported by various civil society groups.

