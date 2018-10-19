Srinagar Jamia Masjid sealed for second consecutive Friday

Srinagar October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities disallowed congregational Friday prayers in Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid for the second consecutive Friday, today.

Indian troops locked all gates of the mosque early, today, and blocked all roads leading to it.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in and around the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the old town.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, taking to social networking site twitter slammed the authorities for imposing curbs on Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid.

Mirwaiz wrote: “2nd consecutive Juma and 15th of the year when Friday prayers barred at Jamia Masjid. Strict curfew imposed. People made hostages in their own homes. No peaceful expression of protest against atrocities and injustices allowed. No law in the land except the law of might prevails.”

Like this: Like Loading...