Watali unwell, denied medical care in Tihar jail: family

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of illegally detained Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, has said that he is not keeping well in jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Zahoor Ahmad Watali was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency in a false case on August 17 last year and presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

The family members said that Zahoor Watali was not keeping well as he was having high blood pressure, fever and backache from past one week. They said that he was not being provided proper medical care in the jail. “We are very much concerned about his health. He is being denied medical aid,” the family said.

Watali was granted bail by a Delhi court last month. However, later the Indian Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order. The High Court had said that there was no prima facie material to show that 70-year-old Watali was involved in the subversive activity.

