Women among several injured in army thrashing in Pulwama

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian army personnel went berserk and thrashed people in Trichal area of Pulwama district, injuring several persons including women.

According to Kashmir Media Service, at least eleven people sustained injuries after the army personnel thrashed them following a blast in the area. Seven soldiers were injured when an armoured vehicle hit an explosive improvised device while crossing a bridge on Trichal-Lassipora road last night.

The residents said that soon after the blast, the soldiers barged into their houses and thrashed them ruthlessly. As per a local resident, 11 people including women received injuries in the army action. He said that many of the injured were shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment.

