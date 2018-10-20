Hilal War, Javaid Mir express solidarity with martyr’s family

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War and Javaid Ahmed Mir, soon after their release from illegal detention, today, visited Feteh Kadal area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of a martyred youth, Merajuddin Bangroo.

Merajuddin Bangroo was killed along with two other youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Feteh Kadal on Wednesday.

Engineer Hilal War and Javaid Mir addressing a gathering of mourners on the occasion paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and their mission would be accomplished despite odds.

