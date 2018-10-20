Indian troops martyr pregnant woman in IOK

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a pregnant woman in Pulwama district.

The woman identified as Firdousa Akhtar wife of Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh was critically injured when the troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after some unidentified persons lobbed a grenade on an army camp in Shadimarg area of the district. She was rushed to Rajpora hospital where from she was referred to Pulwama district hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Medical superintendent of the district hospital Abdur Rashid Parray told media that the woman was pronounced dead on arrival. “The woman was pregnant by five months,” he said.

