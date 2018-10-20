Indian troops, police thrash journalists in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in yet another incident of stopping the journalists from highlighting the grim situation of the territory, Indian troops and police personnel thrashed three journalists and arrested them while they were performing their professional duties in Srinagar.

A joint team of the personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police arrested the journalists after thrashing them in Nawab Bazar area of the city.

The three journalists working with a local news portal were outside their office when the forces’ personnel thrashed them badly and took them away in a vehicle.

This was second such incident in the city. A few days ago, journalists were harassed and stopped from performing their professional duties in Fateh Kadal area. The act had evoked strong condemnation from various journalist associations and organizations.

