IOK HCBA denounces brutal action of Indian troops in Pulwama

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has denounced the brutal action of Indian troops of barging into the houses at Trichal in Pulwama and several thrashing the residents.

The HCBA in a meeting of its Executive Committee in Srinagar deplored that the Indian forces’ personnel also dragged many people from their homes, vandalized the household goods and damaged vehicles parked in and outside the houses.

The participants of the meeting also condemned the gruesome act of killing a pregnant woman, Firdousa at Shadimarg of Pulwama district on Friday when she was in her compound and was hit by a bullet in her neck fired by Indian troops without any provocation.

The HCBA denounced the proposed amendment to J&K Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection to Children) Act, 2013 to legalise the adoption in the territory by adding a chapter in the law, the proposal at one point of time was turned down by the Law Department.

