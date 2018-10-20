JKMC concerned over killing spree in IOK

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference led by Nazir Ahmed Lone and comprising Mohammad Sultan Magray and Merajuddin Soleh, today, visited the residences of martyred youth in Srinagar and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

The JKMC leaders speaking on the occasion expressed concern over the killing spree unleashed by the Indian troops in the territory terming it the worst kind of state terrorism.

The members of the delegation paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the international level. They said that killing had become the daily routine by the Indian forces and the world community should take strict notice of the situation.

They said the huge number of people who attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs reminded India that it would no longer be able to keep Kashmir under its illegal occupation.

Like this: Like Loading...