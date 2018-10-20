JRL denounces killing of pregnant woman by troops

Martyrs’ sacrifices centre-staged Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly denounced the killing of a pregnant woman by Indian troops in Shadimarg area of Pulwama district.

The woman identified as Firdousa Akhtar wife of Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh was martyred when the troops resorted to indiscriminate firing, yesterday. An army camp was attacked by a grenade in the same area.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that India was resorting to the worst kind of brutalities to prolong its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir and suppress the Kashmiris’ just liberation struggle. They appealed to the world community to come forward in a big way and help the Kashmiris in achieving their inalienable right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Nazir Ahmed Lone, Muhammad Sultan Magray, Merajuddin Soleh and Muhammad Maqbool Magami, today, visited the residences of martyred youth in Srinagar and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families. Addressing mourners on the occasion, they said that the Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices, which had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level, would not be allowed go waste and their mission would be accomplished against all odds.

Indian troops and police personnel thrashed and arrested three journalists without any reason in Nawab Bazar area of Srinagar, yesterday. The three journalists working with a local news portal were standing outside their office when the forces’ personnel thrashed them severely and took them away in a vehicle. A few days ago, journalists were harassed and stopped from performing their professional duties by the troops in Fateh Kadal area of the city.

