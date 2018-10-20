Kashmiri students returning home from Punjab over profiling

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): Following harassment of Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University and filing of sedition cases against two of them, the students from occupied Kashmir studying in various colleges in Indian Punjab have started returning home fearing harassment and arrest, saying police were profiling them.

The students and their parents told media that Punjab police had issued forms through college administrations to be filled by the Kashmiri students.

The forms entitled “Other students database” asks for details like full name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, address, contact, date of admission and a photograph to be pasted on the supplied data sheet. The Kashmiri students were also being asked to intimate the police before going on leave and also on returning

Consequently, the Kashmiri students from some colleges in Punjab have started informing respective local area Station House Officer (SHO) before heading out on leave.

Some of the students spoke to media in Srinagar over phone, saying that they have apprehensions of arrest and, therefore, decided to return home. “There is nobody to take care of us here,” a student said, wishing not to be named.

Recently, a newspaper reported that at least 40 students of the CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology alone have proceeded on leave. Other institutions where Kashmiri students are enrolled also have same reports.

“At least 40 students have proceeded on leave. Students submitted applications, but before we could grant them leave they left,” the report quoted Manbir Singh, MD, CT Group of Institutions, as saying.

It is to mention here that several Kashmiri students had organized funeral prayers in absentia at the Aligarh Muslim University for the PhD scholar, Dr Manan Wani, following his martyrdom at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir recently. Two of the Kashmiri students were booked under sedition for organizing the funeral prayers. Dr Manan Wani was a scholar in Applied Geology from the Aligarh Muslim University.

