Mukhtar Waza placed under house arrest in IOK

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities placed Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, under house arrest in Islamabad town, today.

A JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mukhtar Ahmed Waza was scheduled to visit Pulwama to express solidarity with the family of a woman, Firdousa Akhtar, who was martyred by Indian troops, yesterday. However, he said a police party came to the residence of the JKPL Chairman and asked him not to venture out as he is under house detention.

A spokesman strongly condemned the action, terming it as sheer political vengeance.

