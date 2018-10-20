Two Indian troops injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least two Indian army men were injured in a grenade attack on an army vehicle in Pathan village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

A police official said in Srinagar that the unknown attackers hurled a grenade at a vehicle of army passing through Pathan village of the district.

Soon after the attack, a cordon-and-search-operation was launched in the area by the Indian army. The operation was going on when the last reports came in.

