Yasin Malik pays glowing tributes martyred youth

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid glowing tributes to Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops in Fateh Kadal, Srinagar.

Muhammad Yasin Malik soon after his release from illegal detention along with a delegation visited Feteh Kadal and Khanyar in Srinagar and condoled with the families of martyrs Merajuddin Bangroo, Fahad Mushtaq Waza and Rayees Ahmad Sofi.

Speaking on the occasion he said that sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri youth and their families would never go waste. The relatives of innocent martyr, Rayes Ahmad Sofi told Yasin Malik that Shaheed Raies was taken into custody by police, tortured severely and then killed in custody in cold blood.

The JKLF Chairman, condemning the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris by colonial Indian forces said blood of Kashmiris is being ruthlessly spilled by so-called biggest democracy which is highly condemnable.

Muhammad Yasin Malik also expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother in-law of JKLF vice chairman, Mushtaq Ahmad Ajmal, who passed away yesterday.

The JKLF chairman along with a delegation also reached Ikhrajpora and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested senior activist of JKLF, Merajuddin Parray and lodged him at police station, Nowgam. Police has also confiscated his scooter.

