Youth goes missing in Kupwara

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a youth, Abdul Rasheed Mir, is missing from Laderwan area in Kupwara district since Thursday afternoon.

His brother told media that Abdul Rasheed Mir was running a shop in his native Awoora village in the district and left his home for Laderwan in the morning to meet his in-laws. “He was there till afternoon. After lunch he told his in-laws that he will visit his sister’s home, leaving his cell phone back at the in-laws’ house and he is missing since,” he said.

He said that they had lodged a missing complaint in the Awoora police chowki.

Like this: Like Loading...