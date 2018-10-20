Zafar Butt decries troops’ brutalities in Trichal

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt, has denounced the thrashing of people including women and vandalizing of properties by Indian troops in Trichal area of Pulwama district.

Indian army personnel went berserk soon after an explosive improvised device hit an armoured vehicle while crossing a bridge on Trichal-Lassipora road, the other night. Several people including women were injured in the troops’ brutal actions against the locals.

Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the thrashing of the people terming it the worst kind of state terrorism.

He also condemned the killing of a pregnant woman, Firdousa Akhtar, who was martyred in indiscriminate firing of the troops after some unidentified persons lobbed a grenade on an army camp in Shadimarg area of the Pulwama district.

He said that it had proved that forces’ personnel could kill at their will as they were enjoying unbridled powers under the draconian laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

