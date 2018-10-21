Authorities have let loose forces to kill IOK people: Sehrai

Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, expressing concern over the killing of a pregnant woman in Pulwama and two youth in Baramulla, said the authorities have let loose forces to kill the residents and damage their properties.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian forces are even do not spare women. He said that India was using all tactics to suppress the ongoing liberation movement in the territory but would never succeed in its sinister designs.

He also paid tributes to the two youth martyred in Baramulla by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation.

Ashraf Sehrai deplored that in Trichal, Newa and Khudwani areas, the Indian forces had created havoc and damaged the properties and injured scores of residents.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a condolence meeting, held in Srinagar with General Secretary, Mohammad Rafique Ganai in chair, paid rich tribute to Merajuddin Bangroo and his associates martyred at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar. The JKML

In the meeting Abdul Majeed Al-Madni, Advocate Zahid Ali, Mukhtar Ahmad Sufi, Haji Qadoos, Mufti Hilal Ahmad, Maulana Nisar, Bashir Irfaani, M Rafiq Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Wahi, Bashir Kashmiri and Haroon Ahmad, throwing light on the resistance movement, paid rich tribute to Merajuddin Bangroo and other martyred youth.

Mohammad Rafique Ganai in his concluding speech, paying rich tribute to Merajuddin Bangroo said that the people of Kashmir would never forget the sacrifices given by Kashmiri youth for right to self-determination.

He said the lingering Kashmir dispute should be resolved through the United Nations resolutions, which is the best and only solution to the dispute. He said by implementing the UN resolution passed in 1949 peace can be achieved not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in the whole south Asia.

