Indian troops martyr 8 youth in IOK

Many civilians injured in forces’ action

Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred eight youth in Laroo area of Kulgam district, today.

Three youth were killed during a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by Indian Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifle, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in the district. The troops also destroyed a house during the operation.

Three more youth who were injured in firing by Indian troops on protesters in Laroo area of Kulgam district succumbed at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Another two youth were killed after an unexploded bomb went off while they were removing the debris of the destroyed house. The bomb was laid down by Indian troops during the operation at Laroo in Kulgam district.

Doctors at District Hospital, Kulgam, said that the youth were brought dead.

Police identified one of the martyred civilians as Ubaid Laway of Laroo, Kulgam.

Meanwhile, two Indian army soldiers were injured in an attack in the area. Soon after the killings, the authorities suspended internet services and imposed curfew like restrictions in the district.

