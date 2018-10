Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in another act of state terrorism, today, martyred two youth in Rajouri area of Jammu region.

The Indian troops martyred the youth in Sunderbani area of the district. Three Indian soldiers were also killed in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, a para-military soldier was killed in an attack in Tral area of Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

