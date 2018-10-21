JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow against Kulgam killings

Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown, tomorrow, against the brutal killings in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while condemning the killings in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said the JRL will also hold a protest sit-in at Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the Kulgam mayhem.

“To strongly condemn and protest the mayhem unleashed in Kulgam by the ruthless Indian state in which eight youth were killed besides many were injured, the JRL calls for complete shutdown tomorrow and a sit-in protest at LaL Chowk on Tuesday,” the Mirwaiz said.

