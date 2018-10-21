NIA arrests Kashmiri youth at Delhi airport

New Delhi, October 21 (KMS): India’s National Investigating Agency, notorious for implicating Hurriyat leaders and activists in fake cases, arrested a Kashmiri youth from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The NIA Inspector General, Alok Mittal, told media men in New Dlehi that the probe agency had arrested Muhammad Ashraf Khandey, a resident of village Achhan in Pulwama district occupied Kashmir.

“Ashraf was arrested by NIA team on Saturday from the New Delhi airport while he was trying to flee to Saudi Arabia via Sri Lanka,” the IG claimed.

He said that Ashraf was arrested in a November 2016 attack case registered after an attack was launched on an Indian Army camp in Nagrota, Jammu.

Mittal claimed that the investigation of the case was in final stages and a charge-sheet would be filed in the court, soon.

Like this: Like Loading...